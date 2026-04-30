EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to see weather with no precipitation in most parts on Thursday

    03:20, 30 April 2026

    An anticyclone spur is to cause the weather without precipitation in most parts of Kazakhstan on April 30, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstan to see weather with no precipitation in most parts on Thursday
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    The Mets said rains and thunderstorms are set to persist in the west, northwest, south, and mountain areas of the southern region, with the southwest and northwest to expect hail, and northwest and south – squalls. Strong wind and fog are also predicted across the country.

    The north and east of West Kazakhstan region is to brace for lingering frost risk with temperatures to fall as low as -2C.

    Fire danger is set to be high in the center, south of Abai, east, south, center of Kyzylorda regions.

    Kazhydromet also warns of an extremely high fire risk in the southeast of Atyrau, west of North Kazakhstan, north of Pavlodar, south, east of Zhetysu regions.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan rains Hail Wind Fog Regions
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All