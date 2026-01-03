Kazakhstan to see warmer weather with precipitation within 3 days ahead

The National Weather Service Kazhydromet said in a statement that a cyclone from the areas of the Mediterranean Sea is moving towards the territory of Kazakhstan and is set to bring snow with blizzard to most parts, as well as precipitation and rain and snow to the west, south, southeast.

On January 3, the northwest is to expect heavy snow, while the southeast is to see heavy precipitation. The country is to brace for black ice, fog, and gusty wind, reads the statement.

According to the Kazhydromet, the temperature is to drop to as low as -8C at night and rise as high as +5C in daytime hours in the western part. Temperatures are expected to range between -10-18C at night, -5-12C in the daytime in the center, 0 to -10C at night, and -6 to +2C in the daytime in the south, 0 to -5C at night (-8-13C in the mountainous areas) and -2 to +3C (-5-10C in the mountainous areas) in the daytime in the southeast. The country’s eastern part is to see temperatures rise to -5-13C at night, and -5-10C in the daytime.