Kazakhstan to register its first homegrown cancer drug by year-end

He said the DVC drug is being developed by the National Laboratory Astana at Nazarbayev University.

The Minister noted clinical trials on humans began last year, but the development of the drug was delayed due to the need to meet both national and international regulatory standards, including additional requirements from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Trials are currently being conducted at the Astana Oncology Center, involving regional oncology centers in Karaganda and other regions. Trials were also carried out in Almaty.

He said the Ministry is closely working with the Healthcare Ministry and the National Center for Drug Registration. Once all trials are completed and the drug is registered, clinics will be able to use it.

He announced that Kazakhstan’s first domestically developed drug against cancer will be submitted for registration by the end of this year.

Initially, its registration was scheduled for late 2025.