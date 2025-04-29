EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to reduce VAT rate on medicines to 5%

    16:26, 29 April 2025

    Kazakhstan is set to revise VAT rates, reducing the tax on a number of medicines and medical services to 5 percent, starting from 2026, the country’s Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova said Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan to reduce VAT rate on medicines to 5%
    Photo credit: pexels.com

    Alnazarova said: “Initial proposal to raise VAT to 10 percent was reduced to 5 percent after the talks today”.

    Health services within the guaranteed volume of free medical care and mandatory social health insurance will be exempt from VAT, she said.

    The Kazakh minister added that there will be a list of medicines and medical services that will not be subject to VAT, including socially significant medicines, frequently purchased medicines and medical services provided at private medical facilities.

    Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh government had proposed to fix the minimum standard VAT rate at 16%, up from the current 12% as well as an intermediate rate at 10% for certain industries and a full exemption for agricultural producers.

    VAT Healthcare Taxes Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All