    Kazakhstan to receive over 600mln cubic meters of irrigation water from Kyrgyzstan in 2025

    10:09, 28 April 2025

    The Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry announced on Monday that Kyrgyzstan is to provide over 600mln cubic meters of irrigation water to Kazakhstan, with 45 million cubic meters already been supplied in April, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to receive over 600mln cubic meters of irrigation water from Kyrgyzstan in 2025
    Photo credit: Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry

    The Ministry said: “Of these, 400 million cubic meters more will be provided by via the Talas River and 180 million cubic meters via the Shu River starting from late April”.

    The announcement came as the two nations held the 35th meeting of the Chu-Talas commission on interstate use of water management facilities with participation of Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and Kyrgyz Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Minister Bakyt Torobayev.

    Kazakhstan is to use irrigation water received for its agricultural needs in Zhambyl region, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said.

    The work of the joint working group on environmental protection and water quality was discussed as well.

    Kazakhstan’s Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhigitov said that last year Kazakhstan received 418 million cubic meters of irrigation water instead of projected 380 million cubic meters via the Talas River. 165.3 million cubic meters of water, 29.7 million more than a previous year, were supplied via the Shu River.

    As earlier reported, Uzbekistan is to send 16bn cubic meters of irrigation water to Kazakhstan in 2025. 

