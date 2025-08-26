Kazakhstan to raise budget spending on law-enforcement structures in 2026

Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev said, presenting the document, that social expenses of the budget will comprise 10 trillion 725 billion tenge. This includes the indexation of social payments by 10% (average inflation rate) and the rise of the number of pension and benefit recipients by 288,000.

Budget spending on real sector support is envisaged at 3 trillion 626 billion tenge in 2026.

732 billion tenge will be spent on agro-industrial sector, including subsidizing, development of storage and processing infrastructure.

855 billion tenge is envisaged for the transport infrastructure development, and 580 billion tenge will be spent on construction of roads.

For the first time, energy and utilities infrastructure modernization projects will be financed not only from the budget, but also through the attraction of funds of the second-tier banks, Development Bank of Kazakhstan and local executive agencies in line with the Modernization of Energy and Utilities Sector national project.

Budget spending on law-enforcement structures in 2026 will exceed 3 trillion tenge, which is 335 billion tenge more against the current year plan. This constitutes almost 11% in the overall expenses.

The volume of subvention for 2026 is projected at 5.1 trillion tenge, for 2027 – 6.4 trillion tenge, for 2028 – 6.8 trillion.

