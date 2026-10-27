Kazakhstan to open official consular office in Houston

During the celebration, representatives of the Houston city administration, on behalf of Mayor John Whitmire, presented the organizers, Texas Qazaq Foundation, with a proclamation recognizing Kazakhstan’s national holiday.

Photo credit: Texas Qazaq Foundation

One of the evening’s key announcements came from Kazakhstan’s Consul General in Houston, Gabidulla Ospankulov, who said that an official consular office of Kazakhstan would open in the city in the near future.

On the instructions of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, an official consular office of Kazakhstan will be opened in Houston. Its opening and the commencement of operations are expected in the near future, said Ospankulov.

The new office is expected to strengthen ties between Kazakhstani citizens living in the United States and their homeland while creating additional opportunities for cooperation.

Jason Wilson, director at the U.S. Commercial Service Office in Houston, noted that bilateral trade in goods and services between the United States and Kazakhstan exceeded $7 billion for the first time in 2025.

Photo credit: Texas Qazaq Foundation

The celebration also highlighted efforts to preserve the Kazakh language, culture and national traditions abroad.

Children from Houston Qazaq School, described as the first Kazakh school in the United States, performed traditional Kazakh dances and songs and played the dombra.

The school, which has been operating for nearly 15 years, began with just 10 students and now brings together around 80 children. Young members of the community are also developing initiatives to strengthen connections among Kazakh Americans and preserve their cultural heritage.

Photo credit: Texas Qazaq Foundation

Twelve Kazakhstani entrepreneurs played an important role in supporting and organizing the celebration.

Texas Qazaq Foundation, which works to unite Kazakhstanis living in Texas, continues to develop business and educational initiatives, including the Steppe Business Club and a student forum. Among the foundation’s long-term plans is the establishment of its own Kazakh community center to host cultural events and support future generations.

Photo credit: Texas Qazaq Foundation

The evening culminated in a concert by Kazakhstani singer Miras Zhugunusov, which attracted a large audience.

The celebration served as an occasion to reaffirm national identity, pride in Kazakhstan and the friendship between Kazakhstan and the United States. The official recognition of Republic Day and the announcement of the forthcoming consular office opening marked significant milestones for the Kazakhstani community in Houston, which continues to preserve its roots and introduce American society to Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported, in its review for Republic Day, that Kazakhstan had achieved significant socio-economic progress and demographic growth following a seven-year period of national transformation.