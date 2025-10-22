Kazakhstan to open 92 schools by the year-end

359 schools for more than 500,000 seats, including 173 comfortable schools, were commissioned in 2024-2025 countrywide. Since January, 102 schools for 153,800 pupils were built throughout Kazakhstan, of which 68 were constructed under the Comfortable School national project, and 34 through non-government sources.

92 more will open their doors by the end of the year.

The comprehensive renovation of 245 schools provides comfortable conditions for more than 95,000 schoolchildren. Repair works were completed at 132 schools.

Notably, Kazakhstan fixes school diets with less sugar/salt, more vegetables.