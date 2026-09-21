Kazakhstan to launch production of hearing aids for children with hearing impairments

This was announced at a Government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to the Ministry of Healthcare, more than 6,000 children with hearing impairments are registered for follow-up in Kazakhstan today. Based on this group, the actual need for hearing aids will be determined, taking into account age, the degree of hearing loss, whether a device is already in use, its service life, and the requirement for individual adjustment.

Bektenov entrusted the ministries of healthcare, industry and construction to adopt a road map on a prompt launch of production of hearing aids.

The document will also envision attraction of domestic producers, transfer of technologies and maintenance.

Regional authorities were set a task to ensure financing for the procurement of hearing aids for children at the expense of local budgets and extra-budgetary sources.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and South Korea had agreed to cooperate on the localization and joint production of pharmaceuticals in Kazakhstan.