EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakhstan to launch production of hearing aids for children with hearing impairments

    17:50, 21 September 2026

    In line with the President’s directive, Kazakhstan is set to launch production of assistive listening devices for hearing-impaired children, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to launch production of hearing aids for children with hearing impairments
    Photo credit: Freepik

    This was announced at a Government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

    According to the Ministry of Healthcare, more than 6,000 children with hearing impairments are registered for follow-up in Kazakhstan today. Based on this group, the actual need for hearing aids will be determined, taking into account age, the degree of hearing loss, whether a device is already in use, its service life, and the requirement for individual adjustment.

    Bektenov entrusted the ministries of healthcare, industry and construction to adopt a road map on a prompt launch of production of hearing aids.

    The document will also envision attraction of domestic producers, transfer of technologies and maintenance.

    Regional authorities were set a task to ensure financing for the procurement of hearing aids for children at the expense of local budgets and extra-budgetary sources.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and South Korea had agreed to cooperate on the localization and joint production of pharmaceuticals in Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan Healthcare Children Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All