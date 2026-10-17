Kazakhstan to launch new projects under Taza Qazaqstan Initiative

Vice President of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin announced the plans on his social media accounts.

He said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during the first session of the Kazakhstan Khalky Kenesi, assigned to enrich the Taza Qazaqstan initiative with new content, ideas, and creative projects. Comprehensive work is currently underway to implement the President’s directive.

To transform the nationwide initiative and elevate it to a new level, a number of new projects are being developed. He emphasized all activities and projects under the Taza Qazaqstan initiative will be integrated into a single system to ensure effective coordination.

President Tokayev also proposed tougher penalties for polluting nature and public spaces.

At the COP17 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan, the world’s ninth-largest country by area, is home to extraordinary biodiversity across its vast territory.