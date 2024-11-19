Kazakhstan to launch new fertilizer plants

Farmers are projected to buy up to 1.9 million tons of fertilizers in 2025 through advanced subsiding of home factories.

New plants and modernization of existing fertilizer manufacturing are called to reduce dependence on imports of fertilizers. He added production of sulfate of ammonia at KazAzot enterprise was launched this year.

Another important issue is the price stability of fertilizers and supply schedules. The vice minister said new price-fixing memoranda will be concluded with domestic producers. Stimulus measures will be taken to boost organic fertilizer manufacturing.

As previously stated China’s Fufeng Group will invest 650 million US dollars in construction of a plant for deep-processing of wheat in Akmola region.