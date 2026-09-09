Kazakhstan to launch major paper recycling plant in Pavlodar region

The QazRoyalPak project is valued at around 10.8 billion tenge and is being financed through recycling fee funds allocated by JSC Zhasyl Damu. The allocated funding has been fully utilized.

The project is currently progressing according to schedule. Construction of the production facilities is nearing completion, while foundations for the equipment are being installed. The plant is scheduled to be commissioned in 2028.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan

According to QazRoyalPak Director Gulnara Kaidarova, the project will significantly expand the company’s production capacity.

“This project marks an important stage in the development of our production operations. The additional capacity will allow us to process significantly larger volumes of waste paper and make more efficient use of recycled materials in the production cycle,” Kaidarova said.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Once completed, the project will expand paper recycling capacity in Pavlodar region and increase the amount of paper waste returned to the production cycle as secondary raw material.

“Using recycling fee revenues, JSC Zhasyl Damu has financed 30 projects worth a total of around 116 billion tenge. These projects contribute to the development of modern waste management infrastructure, increase recycling volumes, reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills, and bring more secondary raw materials back into economic circulation in line with the Environmental Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the ministry said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mongolia had unveiled its national biodiversity strategy for 2026–2030.