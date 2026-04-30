Kazakhstan to launch Imam AI pilot project

The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan told Kazinform about the details of the project’s goals, principles, and technical implementation.

Imam AI is a digital system of religious consultation based on artificial intelligence, designed to serve as a unified source of official religious information online.

The initiative aims to reduce the risks of contradictory religious interpretations often found in universal AI services, where users may mistakenly perceive answers as official.

Imam AI will provide only verified responses aligned with positions approved by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

The service will be launched as a mobile app for iOS and Android, free to access, with potential future integration into other digital platforms.

To note, Imam AI does not generate independent religious rulings or new interpretations.

It operates solely on a pre-approved database of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan

Official fatwas and collections of questions and answers form the foundation of the application.

Users receive only verified, standardized answers.

To note, the system covers basic religious practices such as prayer, fasting, zakat, and hajj. Complex or individual cases are redirected to religious specialists.

The project was developed entirely within the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan by its digital development department and a dedicated working group, without external IT contractors. Funding comes from internal resources. Internal testing ensured accuracy, stability, and logical consistency before the pilot launch.

All responses are continuously monitored by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan specialists, who adjust content as needed. Responsibility for content lies fully with the Spiritual Administration.