Kazakhstan to introduce new mechanism to unlock potential of small deposits

In his remarks, Bektenov highlighted the digital agenda, which became a necessity and, in his opinion, Kazakhstan’s "regional advantage."

“In the energy sector, artificial intelligence plays a tremendous role - from new methods of geological exploration to optimizing extraction, transportation, and processing operations,” he said.

According to him, digital platforms have already been launched in the oil and gas industry, such as OilTrack for monitoring oil products movement, Digital Contract for subsurface automation, as well as Digital Distribution of Oil and Oil Fuels, which ensures transparency and control.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan accelerates technological renovation of the industry.

“Enhanced oil recovery methods, digitalization of the extraction and production processes, the use of artificial intelligence for data analysis enable to increase an increase in recovery rates and production not only at existing fields but also help unlock the potential of small and medium-sized deposits,” he noted.

He added that the newly-established Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development reflects strategic orientation to innovations and accelerates the integration of digital solutions.