Kazakhstan to introduce mandatory licensing for exchange brokers

According to the APDC, the licensing initiative is designed to improve transparency, reliability, and fairness among market participants, while also protecting the interests of all parties engaged in exchange trading.

“The Agency advises exchanges to provide advance guidance to trading participants and adjust the deadlines for submitting applications to buy or sell exchange-traded goods, taking into account the time needed to obtain licenses. This measure is intended to help prevent any disruption to trading at the beginning of 2026,” the statement reads.

Market participants are encouraged to begin preparing for the licensing process without delay.

“Obtaining licenses in a timely manner will help ensure the smooth and stable functioning of the exchange market. The Agency will continue to monitor preparedness and provide the necessary methodological support to market participants,” the APDC added.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Majilis has approved the republican budget for the years 2026-2028 on October 22.