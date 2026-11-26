The competitions will take place at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace and feature 128 taekwondo athletes from 36 countries, along with a Refugee Team. The field includes Olympic, world and Asian champions.

The Astana event will conclude the 2026 World Taekwondo Grand Prix series following previous stops in Rome, Muju and Paris.

Photo credit: Sports Ministry

From November 28-29, athletes will compete in eight Olympic weight categories, four for men and four for women. As a G-10 event, the tournament offers 100 world ranking points to gold medalists, 60 points to silver medalists and 36 points to bronze medalists. The points will play a significant role in the race for qualification to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Among the competitors are South Korea's Paris 2024 Olympic champions Park Tae-jun and Kim Yu-jin, Iran's Arian Salimi, and Italy's Tokyo Olympic champion Vito Dell'Aquila.

Brazil's Maria Clara Pacheco is expected to be one of the leading contenders for gold. The reigning world champion has won all three Grand Prix events this season in the women's under-57 kg division.

Photo credit: Sports Ministry

Kazakhstan will be represented by four athletes in the season-ending final: Batyrkhan Toleugali (men's -80 kg), Tamirlan Tleules (men's -58 kg), Maria Sevostyanova (women's -57 kg), and Rita Bakisheva (women's -49 kg).

Particular attention will be focused on Maria Sevostyanova, who earned bronze at the Paris Grand Prix in October, losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Maria Clara Pacheco.

Tamirlan Tleules enters the tournament on the back of another major achievement after winning the Asian Games title in the men's under-58 kg category in October.

Photo cerdit: Sports Ministry

The competitions will begin on November 27 with the Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final.

According to World Taekwondo, around 80 athletes from 26 countries are expected to compete in 10 K44 weight categories. Their results will also count toward qualification for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Kazakhstan's para taekwondo team will include seven athletes Nyshanbek Aktleuov (-58 kg), Aibek Zhumangali (-63 kg), Dinmukhammed Askar (-70 kg) and Nurlan Dombayev (-80 kg), as well as Milana Krasavtseva (-52 kg), Kamila Dosmalova (-57 kg) and Maryam Salimgereyeva (-65 kg).