Kazakhstan to host Regional Climate Summit in 2026
According to the Head of State, the opening of the UN Regional Center in Almaty reflects growing strategic importance of the region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
"Today, Central Asia demonstrates unprecedented unity and strong commitment to the principles of good-neighborly relations and common progress. The countries of the region are carrying out political and social reforms, implementing decisive measures to diversify their economies, investing in human capital development, and creating more inclusive institutions. We strive to unlock the potential of Central Asia as an active mediator in resolving key international issues and consistently promote a constructive and forward-looking agenda on the global stage. In this context, the establishment of the UN Regional Center in Almaty is a timely and strategically important step,” he emphasized.
The President believes that the Centre will become a catalyst for coordinated action to strengthen the resilience and dynamism of our economies, to develop regional innovations and deepen cooperation.
“The powers and functions of this Center will not duplicate the activities of other organizations either within the region or beyond. On the contrary, the Center will complement existing efforts, bringing additional value by addressing real needs of the residents of the entire region. Such problems of Central Asia as the environmental degradation of the Aral Sea and the shrinking area of the Caspian Sea have become notorious. To effectively address them, we need to strengthen regional cooperation and increase the involvement of the United Nations. In this regard, Kazakhstan will host the Regional Climate Summit in Astana in April 2026 in partnership with UN agencies,” the Head of State said.