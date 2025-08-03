Kazakhstan to host Regional Climate Summit in 2026

"Today, Central Asia demonstrates unprecedented unity and strong commitment to the principles of good-neighborly relations and common progress. The countries of the region are carrying out political and social reforms, implementing decisive measures to diversify their economies, investing in human capital development, and creating more inclusive institutions. We strive to unlock the potential of Central Asia as an active mediator in resolving key international issues and consistently promote a constructive and forward-looking agenda on the global stage. In this context, the establishment of the UN Regional Center in Almaty is a timely and strategically important step,” he emphasized.

The President believes that the Centre will become a catalyst for coordinated action to strengthen the resilience and dynamism of our economies, to develop regional innovations and deepen cooperation.