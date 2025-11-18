Kazakhstan to host Junior Short Track Speed Skating World Championships

They met at the Alau Ice Palace that is currently hosting the Junior Short Track World Cup competitions.

Yerbol Myrzabossynov and Hugo Herrnhof discussed the current development of speed skating and short track in Kazakhstan, measures to further strengthen cooperation with ISU, as well as preparations for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan.

The Minister emphasized that short track in Kazakhstan is developing steadily. Earlier this year, Kazakhstan won its first-ever gold medal at the Asian Winter Games, a historic achievement in national sports.

This season, Kazakhstan hosts two stages of the Junior World Cup, a recognition of the country’s high organizational standards and growing role on the international stage. In 2027, Kazakhstan will also host the Junior Short Track World Championships, the largest event in the history of national speed skating.

During the meeting, Hugo Herrnhof praised the Alau arena conditions, the organization of competitions, and the potential of Kazakh athletes and noted ISU’s readiness to continue close cooperation with Kazakhstan.