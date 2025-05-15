Kazakhstan to host some 40 sports tournaments by end of 2025

The events span Olympic, Paralympic, non-Olympic, and national sports, as well as disciplines for athletes with disabilities. They are organized with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, along with national and international sports federations.

Among the highlights are the Virtus World Basketball Championship in June in Astana, the Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Cup (sanctioned by World Boxing) in June–July, the Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships in July, and the WTT Youth Contender international table tennis tournament, also set to take place in July in Almaty.

Also in July, Almaty will host the Asian Cup in sport climbing. In September, the city will welcome the international WTT Contender Almaty table tennis tournament. October brings the Denis Ten Memorial Challenge figure skating event to Astana, which will also host the World Pankration Championships between October and November. In November, the capital will stage two legs of the World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Cup, as well as the Kazakhstan Grand Prix in Archery in memory of Svetlana Lee. Wrapping up the year, the Astana International Challenge badminton tournament will take place in December.

The event calendar also features dozens of tournaments across various disciplines, including jiu-jitsu, grappling, kickboxing, Nomad MMA, breaking, and more.

In 2025, special focus will be placed on national sports, with over 15 major events scheduled. Highlights include the World Tenge Ilu Championship in Almaty in June, the Asian Kazakh Kuresi Championship for adults, youth, and teens in Astana in August, and the Dala Mergeni World Archery Championship in Shymkent. Also in August, the Mangistau region will host the zhamby atu (Kazakh traditional horseback archery) competitions for youth and junior athletes, as part of the 2nd and 1st Asian Championships, respectively.

As reported earlier, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport has released a ranking of the ten most popular sports in the country based on year 2024 data.