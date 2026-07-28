Kazakhstan to fully meet electricity demand from early 2027

He said 2,418 MW of capacities will be commissioned in 2026, with another 825 MW in 2027, including five gas‑turbine units at the Zhambyl GRES (210 MW) and a combined‑cycle plant at MAEK LLP (160 MW). This will make it possible to fully meet the economy’s electricity demand from the beginning of 2027, and by the end of that year ensure a surplus of about 1.3 billion kWh.

An additional 4,000 MW of capacity is planned to be commissioned in 2028-2029.

“Thus, by 2029 Kazakhstan’s power system is expected to maintain a stable surplus, taking into account a required 20 percent reserve margin. This will also expand the country’s export potential”, Akkenzhenov stressed.

Earlier, it was reported that about 1,900 kilometers of water supply and sewerage networks are set to be reconstructed in Kazakhstan.