Kazakhstan to export 1.4mln tons of oil to Germany in 2024

The Kazakh energy ministry said that the country’s oil shipments to Germany already reached the planned volume of around 1.2 million tons, and that the figure is to total at 1.4 million tons by the yearend. The volume of oil shipments for 2025 is to remain unchanged – 1.2 million tons.

Such results demonstrate the sustainability of Kazakhstan’s oil sector and confirm the strategic importance of energy cooperation with Germany, said the energy ministry.

Kazakhstan’s volume of oil transportation through its system of main oil pipelines stood at around 57.8 million tons in January-October 2024.

Earlier it was reported that Germany requested Kazakhstan to ramp up oil shipments to 2.5 million tons this September.