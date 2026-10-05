Kazakhstan to explore new uranium sites as part of nuclear industry development

According to the Cabinet’s press service, the meeting focused on ongoing efforts to explore promising new uranium sites, conduct geological exploration, and expand the mineral resource base in line with the country’s 2050 Nuclear Industry Development Strategy.

Participants also reviewed plans by Kazatomprom to carry out large-scale geological explorations.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of developing the nuclear energy sector to ensure the country's long-term and sustainable economic growth.

A number of directives were assigned to relevant government agencies and organizations to further develop industrial capacity and increase national economic benefits from the development of mineral deposits.