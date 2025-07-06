Kazakhstan to expect unstable weather conditions Sunday

According to Kazhydromet, a cyclone and associated fronts are to cause unstable weather conditions in the greater part of the country, bringing rains with thunderstorms, with heavy rains to the north and east as well as hail to parts of the country.

Due to an anticyclone spur, the country’s south, southeast and center are to expect no precipitation. The country is also to brace for high wind as well as squall in the north, east and fog in the northwest, north in the nighttime and morning.

A high fire danger is in effect for Mangistau, west, south of Atyrau, south, east of Almaty, west of Akmola, south of East Kazakhstan, south, southeast of Aktobe, center of Ulytau regions.

Weather forecasters warn of an extreme fire risk across Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhetysu, north, west, center of Almaty, west, east, south of Karaganda, Ulytau, center of Aktobe, northwest of Mangistau, southwest of Kostanay, south of Abai regions.

The mercury is forecast to rise as high as 35 in Almaty region, 35-36C in Atyrau region, 35-37C in the east, north, south of Zhetysu region, 40C in the south of Turkistan region, 35C in the south of Ulytau region and 35-36C in the south of Aktobe region in the daytime.