Kazakhstan to expect rains with thunderstorms on July 24

According to Kazhydromet, a northwestern cyclone and associated fronts are to bring rains with thunderstorms to the greater part of Kazakhstan, heavy rains to the west, northwest, as well as hail to some parts of the country. Only the south and east are to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. The country is to brace for high wind, whipping up dust tides in the west and south, as well.

A heat wave is expected to push daytime temperatures to 38-39C in Mangistau region, 35-37C in Zhetysu and Almaty regions, 38C in Zhambyl region, 40-42C in Turkistan region, 40-43C in Kyzylorda region, 35-39C in Ulytau region, 35C in Karaganda, west of Atyrau, south of Kostanay and Aktobe regions.

A high fire danger is in effect for East Kazakhstan, Abai, west, east of Kostanay, north, center of Karaganda, west of Atyrau, south, east of Akmola, west, south, east of Pavlodar regions.

Weather forecasters warn of an extreme fire risk across Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Ulytau, north, south of Atyrau, west, south, east of Karaganda, center, south of Aktobe, east of West Kazakhstan, south of Kostanay, south, northwest of Abai regions.