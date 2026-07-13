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    Kazakhstan to expect rains and cooler temperatures in north, heatwave in south

    20:12, 13 July 2026

    The National Weather Service Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for July 14-16, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to expect rains and cooler temperatures in north, heatwave in south
    Photo credit: Kazhydromet

    A northwestern cyclone and associated weather fronts will bring relief from the intense heat across northern Kazakhstan. Rains and thunderstorms are expected on July 15-16, with heavy rain, potential hail, and squally wind in some areas. Daytime temperatures are forecast to drop to a comfortable range of 25-30 degrees Celsius.

    A persistent dry heatwave will continue across southern and eastern Kazakhstan, driven by warm air currents from Uzbekistan. A severe, rainless heatwave will take hold of the region. Daytime temperatures are set to soar to a sweltering 40C to 45C across the south, with the east also facing intense daytime heat of 33C to 38C.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Regions rains Wind Heat wave
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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