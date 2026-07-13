Kazakhstan to expect rains and cooler temperatures in north, heatwave in south

A northwestern cyclone and associated weather fronts will bring relief from the intense heat across northern Kazakhstan. Rains and thunderstorms are expected on July 15-16, with heavy rain, potential hail, and squally wind in some areas. Daytime temperatures are forecast to drop to a comfortable range of 25-30 degrees Celsius.

A persistent dry heatwave will continue across southern and eastern Kazakhstan, driven by warm air currents from Uzbekistan. A severe, rainless heatwave will take hold of the region. Daytime temperatures are set to soar to a sweltering 40C to 45C across the south, with the east also facing intense daytime heat of 33C to 38C.