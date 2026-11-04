Kazakhstan to expand capacity of three existing oil refineries

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Qazinform News Agency

According to the minister, Kazakhstan adopted a new oil refining development concept this year, which includes plans to expand the capacity of its three existing refineries.

Akkenzhenov also said the Government is considering building a medium-scale oil refinery in Aktobe region, with an annual processing capacity of 2 million tons.

The proposed facility would serve both the domestic market and neighboring Central Asian countries, helping increase supplies of motor fuels and other petroleum products. The project is expected to take around two years to complete.

The minister noted that the project would help address existing supply disruptions and enable Kazakhstan, as an oil-producing country, to supply more fuel to neighboring states. Once completed, the refinery is expected to boost production of both motor and aviation fuel.

Plans for another oil refinery are also under consideration, with its capacity to be added separately to the projected 27.7 million tons. Akkenzhenov said potential sites are currently being assessed, with a decision on the project expected soon.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to bring 13.3 gigawatts of new power generation capacity online by 2029.