Kazakhstan to enjoy warm, mostly rain-free weather on October 11

Rain is expected in western and northwestern Kazakhstan as atmospheric fronts move through the regions, while strong winds and fog are forecast in parts of the country.

A high fire danger is forecast across Atyrau region, central Mangistau region, western, southern, and eastern West Kazakhstan region, eastern Aktobe region, eastern Zhetysu region, northern and central Kyzylorda region, and southern Kostanay region.

Meanwhile, an extreme fire danger is expected in Kyzylorda region, western, southern, and central Aktobe region, southern Atyrau region, and western, southern, and central Ulytau region.