Kazakhstan to earn $1.5B on fat and oil products exports

For the past five harvest campaigns, the industry’s export earnings grew fivefold, the Agriculture Ministry said.

The authorities said Kazakhstan plans to increase exports of fat and oil products by 60% by 2028 through expanding processing capacities, strengthening raw material base, developing transport and logistics infrastructure and entering foreign markets.

Over the past five seasons, the export earnings grew fivefold from 247 million to 1 billion 232 million US dollars. In 2025, the industry accounted for 27% of the total exports of agricultural products.

Currently, the refining capacities of the country’s butter factories exceed 5.2 million tons a year.

2026-2028 plan to increase processing capacities by 2.1 times up to more than 1 million tons a year to increase production of packaged refined vegetable oil and expand exports of ready products.

Last year, Kazakhstan ranked sixth globally in sunflower oil exports and was the second-largest supplier of vegetable oil to China. In 2024-2025, Kazakhstan also ranked among the top five of the largest canola oil suppliers to China.

Besides, Kazakhstan ranks among the top three of the largest sunflower meal suppliers to the EU and China.

Notably, the share of Kazakhstani vegetable oils grew from 13% in 2017 to over 90% in 2025 in Uzbekistan, and from 15% to more than 90% in Tajikistan.

Kazakhstan targets ranking among the world’s three largest exporters of vegetable oil and increasing fat and oil product export earnings up to 2 billion US dollars.

As written before, from January to July 2026, production of refined and unrefined vegetable oil reached 673,200 tons, up 29.1% year-on-year. Over the past decade, output has quadrupled.

Annual growth has accelerated with 389,900 tons produced in 2023, 427,400 tons in 2024, and 521,300 tons in 2025.

Unrefined sunflower oil output reached 473,100 tons, 29.4% up, while refined sunflower oil made 104,800 tons, 13.5% up.

Together, sunflower oil accounted for 85.8% of total production.