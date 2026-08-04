Kazakhstan to develop sustainable aviation fuel ecosystem in Alatau

The talks focused on the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production, the deployment of smart energy solutions and advanced energy storage systems, with particular attention given to launching the first pilot project in the city of Alatau.

"The Constitutional Law 'On the Special Legal Regime of the city of Alatau' provides investors with legal certainty, stable tax conditions, and a one-stop-shop framework. Alatau can become a pilot site for the localization of technologies and your development expertise. The Government is ready to provide the necessary support," Bektenov said.

Photo credit: The Government's press service

Peter Lee outlined his vision for expanding cooperation aimed at establishing a long-term, scalable partnership between Full Vision Capital and Kazakhstan.

"It is a great honor for us to work with the Government of Kazakhstan in supporting the green transformation of Alatau. Through this partnership, we intend to introduce innovative technologies that will help Alatau, and Kazakhstan as a whole, set a new international benchmark for sustainable urban development," Dr. Lee said.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding on the Green Kazakhstan project between the Alatau City Authority, Kazakhstan's Ministries of Energy, Agriculture and Transport, and Full Vision Capital.

Photo credit: The Government's press service

The memorandum provides for exploring the development of an integrated SAF production ecosystem spanning the entire value chain, from cultivating agricultural feedstock to processing it into finished fuel.

The parties will also assess opportunities to introduce smart energy solutions and nickel-hydrogen energy storage systems to improve the reliability of power supply and facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources.

The Prime Minister instructed the relevant government agencies and the Alatau City Authority to support the implementation of the pilot projects.

Photo credit: The Government's press service

Founded by Dr. Peter Lee, Full Vision Capital is an investment and incubation platform focused on green economy and advanced technology projects. The company specializes in smart energy solutions and environmentally friendly technologies. Dr. Lee also serves as chairman of Henderson Land Group, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas), and Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, all of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Head of State amended the decree on Alatau City development.