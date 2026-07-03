Kazakhstan to develop roadmap for 80% gasification

The initiative follows instructions from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who called for faster progress during the joint session of Parliament.

Gasification is being carried out under the General Scheme until 2035, designed to improve people’s living standards, support regional development, and strengthen the country’s energy security.

By the end of 2025, 84 gas supply projects delivered natural gas to more than 354,000 residents in 94 settlements, with 2,000 km of distribution networks built.

As of now, 13.1 million people out of Kazakhstan’s 20.5 million population have access to natural gas.

In 2026, infrastructure projects will extend coverage to another 36,000 residents.

The new roadmap will serve as the main strategic document guiding further steps to expand coverage, improve quality of life, and support sustainable socio-economic development in the regions.

Earlier, Vice Energy Minister Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev said Kazakhstan’s natural gas consumption will increase by 1 billion cubic meters in 2026.