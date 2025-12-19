Kazakhstan to develop processing industry growth roadmap

In the processing industry, the Industrial Production Index reached 105.9% over 11 with full-year growth expected at around 6%.

Projected dynamics of key manufacturing sectors in 2025 were as following:

• metallurgy (40% of manufacturing structure): + 1.1%,

• machine building (17.5%): + 12%,

• food industry (13.1%): + 9%.

• construction materials (5.6%): + 6%

• chemical industry (5.4%): + 6%

• light industry (0.7%): + 5%

The meeting focused on the outlook for further development of the processing industry as one of the key drivers of economic growth. Participants reviewed the prospects for the development of ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy, the implementation of projects financed by the Baiterek Holding, the state of infrastructure in the regions and other factors affecting sustainable sectoral growth.

Taking into account the need for more effective use of regional resource and infrastructure potential, the Deputy Prime Minister instructed the preparation of a Roadmap to ensure growth rates in the processing industry in 2026, with a focus on measures critical to economic growth, as well as support for light industry and the production of building materials

In trade, with IPI growth of 8.8% over 11 months, the year-end figure is expected to reach 8.9%. Five regions account for almost 72% of the total contribution to trade growth:

1. Almaty - 24.6 trillion tenge (trade in automobiles, machinery and equipment, pharmaceuticals, chocolate);

2. Astana - 10.9 trillion tenge (sales of natural gas, diesel fuel, aviation gasoline and kerosene, meat and dairy products);

3. Atyrau region – 6.7 trillion tenge (petroleum products, machinery and equipment);

4. Karaganda Region – 4.5 trillion tenge (pharmaceuticals, machinery and equipment, cosmetics);

5. Shymkent – 3.6 trillion tenge (pharmaceuticals, fuel and lubricants, agricultural products).

In retail trade, which involves about 760,000 businesses, turnover grew by 10% and reached 8.2 trillion tenge. According to preliminary data, online sales for 11 months amounted to 3.3 trillion tenge, up 14.4% year-on-year.

Agriculture continues to demonstrate steady growth across all areas The IPI reached 106.1% over 11 months, with full-year growth expected at 5%, exceeding the planned target by 3%.

Above-average growth was recorded in the Akmola (115.7%), Kostanay (115.4%), North Kazakhstan (110.5%), Pavlodar (108.2%) and Atyrau (107.4%) regions.

A record harvest of legumes has been obtained - over 1.1 million tons. For the first time, the production volume of oilseeds reached 4.7 million tons. Cotton harvest amounted to 428,000 tons - the highest figure in the past 18 years, with a yield of 29.6 centners per hectare.