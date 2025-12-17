Kazakhstan to develop 45 projects across regions using recovered assets

Funds recovered are directed into the Special State Fund (SSF), established under the Ministry of Finance.

According to the Minister, 465 infrastructure and social projects worth a total of 482.5 billion tenge are currently being implemented through the fund with the focus on regional development and projects with rapid social impact.

258 water supply projects worth 205 billion tenge, 183 healthcare projects worth 151 billion tenge and major sports facilities up to 66 billion tenge are being developed.

Takiyev emphasized that financing these areas allows for quick improvements in public access to water, medical services, and social infrastructure, particularly in the regions.

The Special State Fund resources reached 103.4 billion tenge.