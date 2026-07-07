Kazakhstan to develop 30 new oil and gas fields

He said the Government has approved the Comprehensive Gas Industry Development Plan for 2025–2029 and the Hydrocarbon Field Development Plan through 2035 to increase the country's commercial gas resources.

According to Akkenzhenov, the key objective of these strategic documents is to establish a systematic framework for developing new oil and gas fields, ensuring sustainable growth of Kazakhstan’s hydrocarbon resource base while meeting the rising demand for natural gas from both the economy and the population.

“The plan covers 30 subsoil areas designated for development. To date, nine contracts have been signed with QazaqGaz, including six projects currently at the exploration stage and three already in production. Between 2023 and 2025, the national companies QazaqGaz and KazMunayGas brought the Anabay, Barkhannaya, Rozhkovskoye, and Western Prorva fields into commercial operation,” Akkenzhenov said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that China led global offshore wind with 78% of new capacity in 2025.