Kazakhstan to commission 19 mln sq m of housing in 2025

The manufacturing industry remains the key economic growth driver. In 2024, its share in the GDP was 25.7%. In January-May 2025, the industry grew by 6.4%, though East Kazakhstan, Ulytau and Kostanay regions report a downward change in the manufacturing production index.

Another highlight is the construction sector. For the past five months, the work done has reached 2 trillion tenge. Atyrau and Ulytau regions saw a reduction in construction works.

This year plans to build 19 million square meters of housing. For the past five months, 6 million square meters of housing have been commissioned so far that is 5.7% more against last January-May.

During the meeting, Zhumangarin said the goal is to achieve 6% GDP growth in 2025.

