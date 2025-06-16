Kazakhstan to commission 19 mln sq m of housing in 2025
Today’s meeting held by Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin focused on the GDP growth drivers for the past five months, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.
The manufacturing industry remains the key economic growth driver. In 2024, its share in the GDP was 25.7%. In January-May 2025, the industry grew by 6.4%, though East Kazakhstan, Ulytau and Kostanay regions report a downward change in the manufacturing production index.
Another highlight is the construction sector. For the past five months, the work done has reached 2 trillion tenge. Atyrau and Ulytau regions saw a reduction in construction works.
This year plans to build 19 million square meters of housing. For the past five months, 6 million square meters of housing have been commissioned so far that is 5.7% more against last January-May.
During the meeting, Zhumangarin said the goal is to achieve 6% GDP growth in 2025.
As written before, 2.4 mln square meters of housing built in Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2024.