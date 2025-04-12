Kazakhstan to build tech city
08:56, 12 April 2025
Kazakhstan is set to build a tech city, Kazinform News Agency quotes Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin as saying.
“It is a secret, preparations are underway. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that we will build a tech city. The Government will announce all the details soon,” Zhumangarin said in Kazinform Bizdiñ ORTA podcast.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and South Korea strengthen partnership in smart city technologies