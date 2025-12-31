Kazakhstan to build soft drink manufacturing plant

The Government approved the draft agreement to build a non-alcoholic beverage plant in Aktobe region, as part of the Kazakh President’s directives to develop the manufacturing industry and attract investment. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the corresponding resolution.

41.9 billion tenge in investments will be channeled in the production complex with a capacity of 280 million liters per year.

The facility will be equipped with advanced technologies, including eco-friendly waste management systems that meet international standards, ensuring integration into Kazakhstan’s sustainable industrial ecosystem.

Once commissioned, it is expected to generate over 120 permanent jobs in the region. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent to build waste utilization plants.