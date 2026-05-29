Kazakhstan to build schools in three regions of Russia - Zhumangarin

He noted that earlier Russia had proposed building three schools in Kazakhstan - in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.

“In response, we put forward the initiative to build schools in Orenburg region, in Omsk, and in Astrakhan. As far as I know, the land plot in Orenburg has already been approved, while in Astrakhan and Omsk the issue is being discussed. Once everything is ready, we will sign simultaneously,” Zhumangarin said on the sidelines of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s meeting in Astana.

Zhumangarin clarified that the schools will implement a mixed format of education, with children studying both Kazakh and Russian languages.