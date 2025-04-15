Kazakhstan to build its first reverse lane road in Akmola region

The project includes widening the roadway from its current 7 to 11 meters. Once completed, it will feature three lanes, with one functioning as a reversible lane.

The traffic scheme will significantly increase the road’s capacity, reduce the number of accidents, especially during peak periods, and provide more comfortable conditions for both tourists and local residents.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

"The implementation of the project is particularly relevant during the summer season, when traffic flow toward the Zerenda resort zone increases sharply. The total length of the section under repair is about 47 km. Work has already begun and is proceeding as scheduled," noted the Vice Minister.

The Zerenda resort area is traditionally among the most popular tourist destinations in the country, attracting thousands of vacationers from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries every year.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

Overall, in 2025, the state program for medium road repairs provides for upgrade of 7,000 kilometers of national highways. This list includes routes leading to tourist sites such as Rakhmanov Springs, Alakol Lake, Kolsay Lakes, Bayanaul, Kendirli, Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve, and the Imantau-Shalkar resort area.

Earlier it was reported that Central Asia’s longest road bridge is set to be built in Tajikistan.