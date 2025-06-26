Kazakhstan to build international cargo and passenger airport in Zhetysu region

The meeting centered on discussing the project of construction of a cargo and passenger airport near the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation in Zhetysu region.

The project provides for a three-stage program of construction of aviation infrastructure complying with the recommendations of ICAO.

At the first stage, in 2027, a passenger terminal with a throughput capacity of up to 50 people per hour (500 people per hour by 2032), a modern fuel storage with an annual capacity of 200,000 tons (550,000 tons in 2032) and a cargo terminal with a car parking and a dead end siding, with an annual capacity of 50,000 tons (up to 550,000 tons by 2032) will be built.

The second and third stages are aimed at building a tourist and entertaining infrastructure. The overall volume of investments will make some 250 billion tenge.

As part of the project, a multimodal scheme Air-Rail-Auto-Air will be created.

Olzhas Bektenov noted that the construction of the modern airport in Zhetysu region will give a serious impetus to the development of infrastructure and strengthening Kazakhstan’s role as a transit hub between China, Central Asia and Europe.

For her part, Christine Grötzbach said that the project is aimed both at the development of aviation infrastructure and formation of a modern logistics and business center in the region.

“We are building not only an airport, but a multifunctional regional hub with a developed world-class infrastructure: cargo and passenger terminals, a fuel storage and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facilities, a business center, and hotels. The airport will be located near the border with China. As part of the Khorgos-Eastern Gate SEZ, it will provide exceptional conditions for the development of international trade, while its connection to the railway and automobile road networks will make it one of the most promising logistics hubs on the New Silk Road,” she said.

At the end of the meeting, the sides signed an agreement on investments between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and Skyhansa.

Under the document, the investor is obliged to build the necessary aviation infrastructure and to use, primarily, home-produced materials and goods. At least 90% of the personnel must be the citizens of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh side is obliged to build engineering and transport infrastructure and provide preferences applied at the SEZ.

The project is implemented with the participation of a joint Kazakh-German enterprise Skyhansa.

The Hansa Consortium is a partner of the project from the German side. The company specializes in development of aviation terminals and infrastructure.

From the Kazakh side the project is implemented by Skymax Technologies group of companies, providing comprehensive services and engineering solutions for the airports in Kazakhstan, Central Asia and Caucasus.