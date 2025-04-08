Kazakhstan to build 3 ferroalloy plants, seeks to become world’s 2nd largest producer

During the meeting, it was highlighted that Pavlodar region has been observing growth in the key sectors of economy, as the region’s GDP grew 5.8% and investments totaled 1.1 trillion tenge, a 38% on-year increase, last year.

Two major projects to process gold-bearing concentrate and produce ferroalloys are under implementation in the region. Three ferroalloys plants with a capacity of 460,000 tons are slated for construction in Ekibastuz, making Kazakhstan the second largest ferroalloys producer in the world.

According to Baikhanov, the region has created up to 30,000, opened 40 and modernized 83 more social facilities, built three additional education centers, comfortable schools for 1,800 sits, replaced three emergency schools as well as upgraded 26 more schools.

It was also said that the rate of obsolescence of heat networks was down 1.3% for the first time in 20 years; 230 buses were added to the public transport fleet in an 80% renewal; 25 tram cars are set to arrive in September.

In conclusion, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of instructions.

