Kazakhstan to build 20 fire stations by year-end

The yearend will commission 20 new fire brigade stations.

Since the beginning of the year, general rescue stations were opened in Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Almaty, Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions to raise fire safety and emergency preparedness.

436 fire stations operate in Kazakhstan. 119 more are needed for complete coverage of all areas and efficient response to emergencies.

10 fire brigades were created countrywide in the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent as well as Almaty, Atyrau, Turkistan and Aktobe regions.

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected the work of the fire station no.23, built in a short time in Almaty district of the Kazakh capital, with a population of over 96 thousand people.