Kazakhstan to brace for windy, foggy weather Jan 27
00:18, 27 January 2026
The southern cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts will continue affecting almost the entire territory of Kazakhstan, bringing snow and blizzards, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
Southern and southeastern regions are expected to experience rain mixed with snow.
Only western areas will see no precipitation today.
Intense winds and foggy conditions are forecast nationwide.
The meteorological service also warns citizens about icy road conditions expected in southwestern, southern, and southeastern parts.