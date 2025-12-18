Kazakhstan to brace for unstable weather with rain and snow Dec 18
01:25, 18 December 2025
On December 18, most regions of Kazakhstan will experience unstable weather conditions caused by atmospheric frontal sections, with snow and blizzards expected, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
Western, southern, and southeastern areas will brace for rain and snow. Heavy precipitation may hit southern and southeastern parts, and ice may form on the roads.
Fog and strong winds are forecast countrywide.