Kazakhstan to brace for unstable weather through late May

According to forecasters, a northwestern cyclone and associated atmospheric frontal systems will affect most regions, bringing thunderstorms and widespread rainfall.

Heavy rainfall is expected across regions, with the most persistent precipitation forecast in the west throughout the period. On May 28, heavy rain will affect the northwest, south, southeast, and central regions, followed by the north and east on May 28-29. Some areas may also experience hail and strong, gusty winds. Nationwide, wind speeds are expected to strengthen.

Temperatures will vary significantly across the country. In the west, daytime highs are expected to range from +15 to +25°C. In the northwest, north, and central regions, temperatures will initially drop to +17…+25°C, then rise to +20…+33°C later in the period. In the east, temperatures will fluctuate between +15…+25°C and +20…+30°C. Meanwhile, in the south and southeast, temperatures will fall to +20…+28°C at the beginning of the period, then climb to +27…+38°C by the end.