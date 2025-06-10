Kazakhstan to brace for unstable weather June 10

According to Kazhydromet, a cyclone and associated fronts are to dictate the weather conditions in the rest parts of the country, bringing rains with thunderstorms. The country will also brace for high wind in parts as well as dust tides in the south.

High fire danger is to persist in Almaty, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, north of West Kazakhstan, west, south of Pavlodar, center of Aktobe, east of Zhambyl, Mangistau, south of Akmola, west, north of North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, south of East Kazakhstan and Abai regions.

Extreme fire danger is issued for Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, Mangistau, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, west, southwest of Abai, north, east of Zhambyl regions.