Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms and hail

Thunderstorms and hail are predicted to grip Abai region with fog, high wind and high fire threat predicted locally.

Akmola region is to brace for thunderstorms, high wind and ground frosts.

High wind is to sweep through Aktobe region. The extremely high fire hazard is in effect in the west and south of the region.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Almaty region. The fire threat remains high on May 25-27.

The high fire hazard is in place in Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Turkistan, Ulytau regions on Sunday.

Earlier Kazinform reported, ground frosts expected in Kazakhstan over the next 3 days.