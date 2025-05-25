EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms and hail

    08:33, 25 May 2025

    Thunderstorms and high fire threat are forecast for 16 regions of Kazakhstan on May 25, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    hail
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    Thunderstorms and hail are predicted to grip Abai region with fog, high wind and high fire threat predicted locally.

    Akmola region is to brace for thunderstorms, high wind and ground frosts.

    High wind is to sweep through Aktobe region. The extremely high fire hazard is in effect in the west and south of the region.

    Thunderstorms are forecast for Almaty region. The fire threat remains high on May 25-27.

    The high fire hazard is in place in Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Turkistan, Ulytau regions on Sunday.

    Earlier Kazinform reported, ground frosts expected in Kazakhstan over the next 3 days.

    Weather in Kazakhstan rains Wind Kazhydromet Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All