Kazakhstan to brace for snowstorms and fog on Sunday

Snow and rain, fog and icy roads, blizzards are forecast to batter Atyrau region.

Zhetysu region is expected to observe fog at night and in the morning and winds up to 15–20 m/s.

Snow, drifting snow, fog, high wind and icy roads are reported to grip Aktobe region.

East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Pavlodar regions are to wake up to foggy streets.

Rain, snow, drifting snow, and icy roads are in store for Mangistan region.