Kazakhstan to brace for snow, snowstorms and slippery roads
07:11, 15 December 2025
A weather warning was issued for 15 regions of Kazakhstan and Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
Fog is expected to blanket Ulytau, Zhambyl, Almaty regions today.
Heavy rain and snow, ground blizzards, fog, high wind and ice-slick are to batter Turkistan, Mangistau regions.
Kostanay region is to face slippery roads with snow and snowstorms expected locally.
Ground blizzards are reported to sweep through Aktobe region.
West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions are forecast to brace for snow, snowstorms, high wind.
Heavy snow, ice-slick and ground blizzards are in store for Zhetysu, Pavlodar, Abai regions.
There is a high risk of slippery roads in Astana.