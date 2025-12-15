Kazakhstan to brace for snow, snowstorms and slippery roads

Fog is expected to blanket Ulytau, Zhambyl, Almaty regions today.

Heavy rain and snow, ground blizzards, fog, high wind and ice-slick are to batter Turkistan, Mangistau regions.

Kostanay region is to face slippery roads with snow and snowstorms expected locally.

Ground blizzards are reported to sweep through Aktobe region.

West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions are forecast to brace for snow, snowstorms, high wind.

Heavy snow, ice-slick and ground blizzards are in store for Zhetysu, Pavlodar, Abai regions.

There is a high risk of slippery roads in Astana.