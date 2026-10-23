Kazakhstan to brace for snow, ice-slick and fog over 3 days ahead

The country’s north, southeast, and east will brace for snow on October 24-26.

Rain, thunderstorms and dust storms are forecast for Mangistau region, while heavy snow and snowstorms are reported to batter the east and southeast of Kazakhstan.

Fog and ice-slick are expected to grip the country’s north, east and central part. Ground frosts with mercury readings of 1-8 degrees are set to strike the country’s south and southeast.