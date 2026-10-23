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    Kazakhstan to brace for snow, ice-slick and fog over 3 days ahead

    14:21, 23 October 2026

    Heavy snow and snowstorms will grip the country’s east and southeast of Kazakhstan with air temperatures falling as low as to -18 degrees Celsius in the mountainous districts, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstan to brace for snow, ice-slick and fog
    Photo credit: Kazinform/AI

    The country’s north, southeast, and east will brace for snow on October 24-26.

    Rain, thunderstorms and dust storms are forecast for Mangistau region, while heavy snow and snowstorms are reported to batter the east and southeast of Kazakhstan.

    Fog and ice-slick are expected to grip the country’s north, east and central part. Ground frosts with mercury readings of 1-8 degrees are set to strike the country’s south and southeast.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Rains Snow Fog
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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