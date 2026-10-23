Kazakhstan to brace for snow, ice-slick and fog over 3 days ahead
14:21, 23 October 2026
Heavy snow and snowstorms will grip the country’s east and southeast of Kazakhstan with air temperatures falling as low as to -18 degrees Celsius in the mountainous districts, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
The country’s north, southeast, and east will brace for snow on October 24-26.
Rain, thunderstorms and dust storms are forecast for Mangistau region, while heavy snow and snowstorms are reported to batter the east and southeast of Kazakhstan.
Fog and ice-slick are expected to grip the country’s north, east and central part. Ground frosts with mercury readings of 1-8 degrees are set to strike the country’s south and southeast.