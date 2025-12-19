EN
    Kazakhstan to brace for snow, blizzards, and frosts in next 3 days

    19:15, 19 December 2025

    Sharp weather swings are forecast for Kazakhstan for the next three days, December 20-22, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

    Snow and blizzards are expected across most parts of the country. Heavy snow is to batter the northwestern, northern, eastern, and central parts, while precipitation as rain and snow are forecast for the western and southern parts. The mountainous areas of the south and southeast are to brace for heavy snow, informed the Kazhydromet.

    Fog, black ice, and strong wind are also expected nationwide, weather forecasters said.

    The Kazhydromet added the country’s northwest, north, east, and center will see sharp changes in temperatures ranging from 0C to -30C, while Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions are to brace for frosts of -33-35C.

    The rest parts are to see no dramatic changes in temperatures.

